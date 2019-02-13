Denise Richards is ''so touched'' by the ''support'' she's received since revealing her youngest daughter has a rare chromosome disorder.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star - who has Sam, 14, and Lola, 13, from her marriage to Charlie Sheen and adopted seven-year-old Eloise as a lone parent - revealed earlier this month that Eloise was diagnosed with a deletion in chromosome eight two and a half years ago, which has caused ''a lot of developmental delays''.

And now, Denise says she can't believe how ''wonderful'' people have been about the news, as she has received an outpouring of support from people and families facing similar challenges.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''It came up on the show, and people watching ... would see different things about her. So obviously, I had to talk about it.

''I was so touched at how supportive and really wonderful everyone has been, sharing their stories and bringing it out in the open. It was really pretty incredible.''

Earlier this month, the 47-year-old actress - who married Aaron Phypers in September - detailed Eloise's condition in an interview with People magazine, in which she admitted she is ''learning every day'' because there isn't a ''road map'' for how to deal with the youngster's needs.

She said: ''She wasn't able to sit up on her own for a very long time, and she didn't start walking until she was two, and that was with physical therapy.

''She can only say a handful of words [now]. And there are times when she feels like her age in understanding, and then other times where it feels she's emotionally three years old. It's been challenging. I'm learning every day because they don't really have a road map for her particular case.''

And the 'World is Not Enough' actress said she doesn't know what the future holds for her daughter, but she is staying optimistic.

She added: ''Every child is different You take care of your children no matter what is going on with them. I don't know if [Eloise] is ever going to talk like a typical child. But as a parent, you want what's best for your children, and you just do it.''