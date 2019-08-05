Denise Richards has thanked her fans after they noticed her ''enlarged'' thyroid - as their comments prompted her to change her diet.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star took to Instagram to send her gratitude to a handful of her eagle-eyed fans who had noticed her thyroid - a gland at the front of the neck - looked abnormally large.

Denise said the problem is something she'd been ignoring, but was prompted to cut gluten out of her diet after noticing the comments fans were making.

She wrote: ''It's amazing to me in a short time eliminating gluten from my diet how much my thyroid has changed. A few of you pointed out after the #RHOBH reunion that my thyroid was enlarged. You were right, it was something I ignored until pointed out. I had no idea how much our diet really can affect our body and for me how toxic gluten really is ... I thank all of you who sent me messages. #selfcare (sic)''

The 48-year-old star is now planning to be strict with her diet, which will come as she recently said she's also strict when it comes to parenting her daughters, Sam, 15, and Lola Rose, 14 - whom she has with ex-husband Charlie Sheen - as well as adopted eight-year-old daughter Eloise, whom her current husband Aaron Phypers is in the process of adopting too.

She said: ''I think that my daughters will tell you that I'm a strict parent. I definitely have rules and boundaries and there's consequences. [I don't let them] do whatever they want.

''[I try] to follow a lot of the stuff that my parents instilled in me and my sister. They are not judgmental people, [they raised me to understand that] everyone is equal.

''That's something that's really stuck with me and something that I really want to instil in my daughters.''

Denise previously revealed she installed security cameras outside her home to make sure her daughters don't go out to meet boys without her permission.