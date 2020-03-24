Denise Richards is suing her former landlords for leaking information about her and causing her distress.
Denise Richards is suing her former landlords for leaking ''private information'' about her.
The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has filed a countersuit against Anthony Ellrod and Christopher Masterson after they accused her and her husband Aaron Phypers of trashing their home in Calabasas, California, when they moved out.
In the court documents, obtained by the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, the 49-year-old actress has claimed she was a good tenant and the landlords have caused her emotional distress by leaking delicate information about her.
It's not known what information Denise is upset about but her former address, rental amount and various other details are listed in the agreement which was submitted to the courts when Mr Ellord and Mr Masterson filed the original lawsuit.
Denise and Aaron moved into the property in July 2018 - two months before they tied the knot - and the landlords are seeking $113,000 in damages.
A source said: ''Denise rented this place out for a short period of time for a family member. It was in a state of disrepair to begin with, but now the present owners, who are two lawyers, are having trouble selling it -- and it is also across the street from a residential treatment programme.''
However, Denise has claimed ''there are no actual damages and no actual violations of the agreement'' between the two parties and has since accused the landlords of making the contract with the ''intent to defraud'' her and Aaron.
She added in the paperwork: ''Further, said conduct was despicable in that it was so vile, base, contemptible; miserable, retched, and loathsome that it would be looked down upon and despised by ordinary decent people.''
The blonde beauty went on to claim that ''a reasonable person in [her] position would consider the publicity highly offensive'' from the landlords filing the suit and, as a result, she has suffered from ''great mental and physical pain and discomfort, annoyance, distress, anguish, worry, anxiety, pain and suffering, and has lost wages and related benefits, past and future, all in the amount to be proven at the time of trial.''
Denise and Aaron are seeking damages and for their legal fees to be covered.
