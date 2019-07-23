Denise Richards is a ''strict parent'', but says she's ''very proud'' of her brood, especially as they're such ''polite'' girls.
The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star is mother to Sam, 15, and Lola Rose, 14, whom she has with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, as well as adopted eight-year-old daughter Eloise, whom her current husband Aaron Phypers is in the process of adopting too.
And the star - who previously revealed she installed security cameras outside her home to make sure her daughters don't go out to meet boys without her permission - says she can be tough with her brood.
She said: ''I think that my daughters will tell you that I'm a strict parent. I definitely have rules and boundaries and there's consequences. [I don't let them] do whatever they want.''
Denise tries to teach her daughters the lessons she was taught as a child, including raising them not to be ''judgemental''.
She added: ''[I try] to follow a lot of the stuff that my parents instilled in me and my sister. They are not judgmental people, [they raised me to understand that] everyone is equal.
''That's something that's really stuck with me and something that I really want to instil in my daughters.''
And although raising three children is no easy task, the 48-year-old beauty says she's ''very proud'' of her brood, especially as they're such ''polite'' girls.
Recalling a time when she received a phone call from another parent whilst her children were at their house, she told People magazine's Celeb Parents Get Real series: ''The parent called me and told me how polite the girls were and they cleaned up after themselves and they were helping with the younger sibling.
''And I was like, 'Oh wow, it really does sink in,' because at home they're not like that. So I was very proud of them.''
