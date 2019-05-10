Denise Richards' husband Aaron Phypers is ''adopting'' her daughter Eloise, whom she adopted herself as a single parent.
Denise Richards' husband Aaron Phypers is ''adopting'' her daughter Eloise.
The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star adopted seven-year-old Eloise as a lone parent after her divorce from Charlie Sheen - with whom she has Sam, 14, and Lola, 13 - and has now revealed her current spouse Aaron, whom she married last year, plans on legally becoming Eloise's father.
Gushing over her 46-year-old husband while on 'The Talk' on Friday (10.05.19), Denise said: ''He's amazing as a daddy. I think he's having a harder time adapting to other things with me like my mouth that gets me in trouble. He's amazing with my daughters and he's adopting my youngest so it's really great.''
The adoption plans come after Denise, 48, revealed earlier this year that Eloise was diagnosed with a deletion in chromosome eight two and a half years ago, which has caused ''a lot of developmental delays''.
She said: ''She wasn't able to sit up on her own for a very long time, and she didn't start walking until she was two, and that was with physical therapy.
''She can only say a handful of words [now]. And there are times when she feels like her age in understanding, and then other times where it feels she's emotionally three years old. It's been challenging. I'm learning every day because they don't really have a road map for her particular case.''
And the 'World is Not Enough' actress said she doesn't know what the future holds for her daughter, but she is staying optimistic.
She added: ''Every child is different You take care of your children no matter what is going on with them. I don't know if [Eloise] is ever going to talk like a typical child. But as a parent, you want what's best for your children, and you just do it.''
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
EdmondTrailer "You are not where you belong." Thus begins a brutal descent into a...
There's a slight chance, very slight, that David Mamet is a genius. As a writer,...
This is not Spinal Tap. And if Drop Dead Gorgeous has a singular flaw,...
After Good Will Hunting and a round of Project Greenlight, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon...
Well, here's something that will make you wish you'd stayed home to watch Survivor instead...
I'll preface this review with the disclaimer that I am indeed aware that James Bond...
The Blaxploitation films of the 1970s starred relatively unknown black actors playing new kinds of...
When you stop and think about it, the similarities between Italian mobsters and urban gangsters...
The most often-asked question I have gotten in my career as a film critic isn't...
An "Austin Powers"-style blaxploitation spoof, "Undercover Brother" doesn't miss a single joke. Its title sequence...