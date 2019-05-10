Denise Richards' husband Aaron Phypers is ''adopting'' her daughter Eloise.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star adopted seven-year-old Eloise as a lone parent after her divorce from Charlie Sheen - with whom she has Sam, 14, and Lola, 13 - and has now revealed her current spouse Aaron, whom she married last year, plans on legally becoming Eloise's father.

Gushing over her 46-year-old husband while on 'The Talk' on Friday (10.05.19), Denise said: ''He's amazing as a daddy. I think he's having a harder time adapting to other things with me like my mouth that gets me in trouble. He's amazing with my daughters and he's adopting my youngest so it's really great.''

The adoption plans come after Denise, 48, revealed earlier this year that Eloise was diagnosed with a deletion in chromosome eight two and a half years ago, which has caused ''a lot of developmental delays''.

She said: ''She wasn't able to sit up on her own for a very long time, and she didn't start walking until she was two, and that was with physical therapy.

''She can only say a handful of words [now]. And there are times when she feels like her age in understanding, and then other times where it feels she's emotionally three years old. It's been challenging. I'm learning every day because they don't really have a road map for her particular case.''

And the 'World is Not Enough' actress said she doesn't know what the future holds for her daughter, but she is staying optimistic.

She added: ''Every child is different You take care of your children no matter what is going on with them. I don't know if [Eloise] is ever going to talk like a typical child. But as a parent, you want what's best for your children, and you just do it.''