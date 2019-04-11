Denise Richards has denied using ''Botox or fillers''.

The 48-year-old actress has a flawless ageless complexion but 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has insisted that she has never sought a non-surgical procedure, and the biggest clue is that viewers can tell that her ''face moves'' on-screen in comparison to her Bravo co-stars.

She told The Daily Telegraph Australia newspaper: ''I don't do Botox or fillers. And when people watch the show, my face moves, so much that it is distracting actually. I am with these beautiful women who look flawless all the time and I don't do that stuff.''

Denise opened about having had breast implants in the past but reiterated that she has had the same ''nose and lips'' throughout her career.

She continued: ''It is funny to me on social media people are saying I have had so much plastic surgery. I have only done my boobs and I am very open and honest about that. I have had the same nose if people look it up, and the lips.''

The 'Blue Mountain State' star took to Twitter last week to address rumours surrounding cosmetic surgery after a troll wrote to tell her that she's ''f***ked'' her ''face up''.

The user wrote: ''Who the heck is ur plastic surgeon - your face is f**ked up. I'm older than u... w no surgery, & look younger & better than u, even w no makeup on!!!!! (sic)''

And Denise simply replied that she ''admired'' their ''confidence''.

She added: ''You're too kind... I actually haven't touched my face. But good for you for looking younger and better. II admire your confidence (sic)''