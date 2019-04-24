Denise Richards is worried her divorce from Charlie Sheen will have a negative impact on her daughters.

The 48-year-old actress - who has Sam, 15, and Lola, 13, with her ex-husband - split from the 'Anger Management' star when she was pregnant with their youngest child and she admitted she doesn't know if she ''did a disservice'' to her brood by trying to conceal the full extend of her problems with their father from them as they grew up.

Speaking to her new husband Aaron Phypers on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', she said: ''It's surreal when you start to see your kids become adults. It makes me cry.

''I just feel like I f***ed up a lot with their dad. I don't want them to look back at their childhood and remember [fights].''

And she reflected: ''My girls have been through a lot. How I chose to relate to the dysfunction that was going on with their father was to hide it from the kids. I don't know if I did a disservice or not. ... It just made me realise how fast it goes. Life is so short and their childhood is so short.''

But Aaron told his wife - who also has adopted daughter Eloise, seven - that she had done her ''best'' and should focus on enjoying ''every moment'' in her life.

He said: ''You protected them from a lot. You did the best you could. You've got to know it. And you're right, life is short. So focus on right now and enjoy every moment. From my own perspective in my life, I wouldn't change anything. Because it led me to right now -- this moment with you.''

These days, the former couple have an amicable relationship and on this week's episode of the show, the 'Wild Things' star couldn't help but poke fun at reports Charlie wanted to reduce the child support he pays her and another ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, the mother of his 10-year-old twins Bob and Max.

Noting Charlie - who claimed to be in a ''dire financial crisis'' with no steady work and less than $10 million to his name - was onto his 14th lawyer since they split, she quipped: ''Charlie and I didn't have a prenup when we got married and when we got divorced, I could have asked for half of what he made and I did not because I ain't a greedy f***ing whore.

''Poor b*****d. How do you blow all that f***ing money? He should have given me half of that goddamn money because I would have put it away for him!''

But Denise was happy to work out the issue, though she wanted to do so ''privately''.

She added: ''I texted him, 'Why you got to file this? We can work things out discreetly and privately'. ''It's been 13 years!

''I never anticipated the journey I would be on after our divorce.''