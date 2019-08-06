Denise Richards is thanking eagle-eyed fans for pointing out a problem with her enlarged thyroid.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star took to Instagram to talk about her health issues relating to her thyroid - a problem she wasn't aware of until fans sent her messages.

She wrote: ''A few of you pointed out after the #RHOBH reunion that my thyroid was enlarged. You were right, it was something I ignored until pointed out.''

Viewers noticed her enlarged thyroid during the Bravo show's season nine reunion episodes.

An enlarged thyroid can cause coughing, difficulty in swallowing and breathing. The most common cause of it is the lack of iodine in the body.

The 48-year-old star said: ''It's amazing to me in a short time eliminating gluten from my diet how much my thyroid has changed. I had no idea how much our diet really can affect our body and for me how toxic gluten really is ... I thank all of you who sent me messages. #selfcare''

Denise has taken gluten out of her diet and feels it has had a positive impact on her thyroid issues.

Recently, Denise revealed on Instagram that she is on a strict diet in order to lose ''a few pounds''.

Uploading a video of her husband Aaron Phypers buying her ice cream, she wrote: Even though I'm on a no dairy, gluten, booze, sugar, beef, diet (need to lose a few lbs) he bought me a #haagendazs ice cream bar at the gas station. (sic)''