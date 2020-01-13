Denise Richards' has been left ''heartbroken'' after her dog died.

The 48-year-old actress is mourning the loss of her pooch Louie - who she adopted 10 years ago - but is thankful her canine companion survived long enough for her to fly home from vacation to say farewell to her pet.

Alongside a photo gallery of Louie, she wrote: ''Heartbroken. Came home from Spain to say goodbye to our Louie.... did everything to keep him here. Sadly for us, it was his time to cross the rainbow bridge.

''We rescued him 10yrs ago and he's one of the funniest & most animated furry babies. I'm so grateful he waited until I got home so I could be with him. I know he's now with some of his siblings & his nana (my mom) but it still hurts.''

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star will always be grateful to have had the dog in her life.

She continued: ''Louie you are so loved & will be missed terribly. Thank you for blessing us with your unconditional love & effervescent beautiful spirit my [heart emoji] (sic)''

Denise revealed earlier this month that Louie was struggling with ill health.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Praying for our #louie I love this guy so much.

''He had a rough life when he was younger.. we rescued him 9 yrs ago & he's just one of the funniest dogs we've ever adopted.

''It's so hard when they enter their senior years. He's so loved by all of us & hopefully he'll make a positive recovery(sic)''

The 'Wild Things' actress previously admitted her friends had nicknamed her Dr. Dolittle because of her habit of helping animals.

She said: ''I swear, if there's a dog stranded somewhere, he finds my car, and he finds me.

''If anyone is looking to get a dog, they ask, 'Can you help me?'''