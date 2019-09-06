Denise Richards wants a judge to force Charlie Sheen to pay her $450,000 in back child support payments.
Denise Richards claims Charlie Sheen owes her $450,000 in child support payments.
The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court last month asking a judge to order her ex-husband to pay the money for their daughters Sam, 15, and Lola, 14, and accused him of ''squandering'' his cash and favouring an ''extravagant lifestyle'' over caring for his kids.
She said in the documents: ''[Charlie] has squandered over $24,000,000 from the sale in his interest in Two and a Half Men to pay his personal debts and to support his extravagant lifestyle at the expense of support payments for his children.''
The 48-year-old actress went on to accuse the former 'Anger Management' star of moving money to avoid making the payments.
She continued: ''During the time frame since our last stipulation/order in 2016, he has failed to pay $450,000 in support while diverting over $600,000 in assets to adult family members and converting thousands of dollars into cash for his own personal use.''
Charlie - who also has grown-up daughter Cassandra with former partner Paula Profit and twin sons Bob and Max, 10, with ex-wife Brooke Mueller - branded Denise a ''coward'' and accused her of lying about the situation.
He told The Blast: ''D and her legal posse traffic only in fiction. My day in court is painfully overdue. She is behaving like a coward and the truth will prevail.''
Last year, the 'Young Guns' actor requested to have his child support payments reduced as he wasn't as well off as he used to be.
He said at the time: ''I have been unable to find steady work, and have been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry.
''All of this has resulted in a significant reduction in my earnings.''
Denise reportedly agreed voluntarily in 2016 to have her payments reduced to help her ex-husband with his ''rocky'' financial situation.
