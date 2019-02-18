The 'Dune' reboot is set to be released next year.

Denis Villeneuve's hotly-anticipated adaptation of the sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert has been given a November 20 release date by Warner Bros.

Huge names have been attached to the project, including most recently Jason Momoa.

The 'Aquaman' star looks set to take on the role of Duncan Idaho, the swordsmaster who is fiercely loyal to the Atreides family, who was played by Richard Jordan in David Lynch's 1984 movie.

The character became a fan favourite, and ended up appearing in all of Herbert's original novels.

'Dune' - which is considered a sci-fi literary classic - tells the complex story of a fallen noble family's attempt to control a desert planet named Arrakis and its export, a rare drug called melange.

Momoa's possible attachment to the movie comes as Josh Brolin was recently added to the call sheet, in the role of Gurney Halleck, who was previously played by Sir Patrick Stewart.

The all-star cast of the production also includes Timothee Chalamet as the lead character, Paul Atreides, as well as Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.

Zendaya and Oscar Isaac are also in talks for roles.

The project is being created by Legendary Entertainment, and Villeneuve will produce alongside Mary Parent and Cale Boyter.

Villeneuve also wrote the script for the flick with the help of Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts.

Legendary acquired the film and TV rights in 2016 after signing a deal with Herbert's estate for his iconic tome.

Villeneuve previously admitted 'Dune' is his ''dream project'' as he was obsessed with the original film growing up.

Filming is due to commence in Budapest and Jordan in spring.