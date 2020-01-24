Denis Villeneuve wants to make another 'Blade Runner' film.

The 52-year-old filmmaker revived the franchise with 2017's 'Blade Runner 2049', a sequel to Sir Ridley Scott's 1982 cult classic which was based on Philip K. Dick's novel 'Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?'

The sci-fi sequel received a positive reception from critics and Denis has now hinted he would like to explore the franchise once again.

However, he would want a new film's plot to be ''disconnected'' from 'Blade Runner 2049'.

In an interview with Empire magazine, Denis said: ''It's such an inspiring place, the 'Blade Runner' world. The problem I have is the word 'sequel'. I think cinema needs original stories. But if you ask me if I'd like to revisit this universe in a different way, I can say yes.

''It would need to be a project on its own. Something disconnected from both other movies. A detective noir story set in the future ... I wake up sometimes in the night dreaming about it.''

Denis previously suggested that he would never make a similar film to 'Blade Runner 2049', which received five Oscar nominations, as it proved to be a huge financial risk.

He said: ''Let's just say it would not be a good idea for me to make a movie like that twice.

''When you're working on a film you're in a bubble, and it was only when I came out that I realised we had made a monster. I won't do it again.''

Denis previously admitted that he was ''full of fear'' when he was approached to make the film, which stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford reprising his role as Rick Deckard from the original film.

He explained: ''When something like that happens, you feel it's the chance of a lifetime and at the same time I was full of fear. But when I read the screenplay I felt at home.

''I understood why they came to me from a thematic point of view: the exploration of identity, the exploration of memories. It had a link with my previous work.''

Denis' next movie release is his movie adaption of Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel 'Dune' which was previously brought to life on the big screen in 1984 by David Lynch.