Denis Villeneuve would love to work on a Bond movie with Daniel Craig.

The 'Blade Runner 2049' filmmaker has already spoken with the blockbuster spy thriller franchise's producer Barbara Broccoli about the possibility of helming a movie with the current 007, but says his work on 'Dune' would get in the way this time round.

He said: ''Listen, I would love to do a Bond movie. I think Daniel Craig is a fantastic actor and I would like to, but several months ago I came into do 'Dune' and I engaged myself.

''I committed myself and I'm someone that doesn't step back. I remember I committed to do 'Enemy', they came with 'Prisoners' I said, 'I need to do Enemy first', and I had to break to bend the schedule.

''I did the same with 'Arrival' and 'Blade Runner'.

''I did Blade Runner, one of my conditions was that I would have time to do 'Arrival' first.

''Once I commit, I commit. When Legendary offered me to do 'Dune', on a silver plate? Which was like my dream project that I'm dreaming to do for 30 years?

''I said yes right away. I want to honour that.

It doesn't mean the movie will happen, maybe in six months the movie will - and Bond is an old fantasy of mine, but I can't be in two places at the same time.''

The 50-year-old director says he could look to getting involved with the movies after the next one, which is due to hit cinemas in November 2019, but by that time 'Spectre' star Daniel may not still be Bond.

He told ScreenCrush: ''It's a strange year because I would love to do a James Bond. I need to focus.

Maybe Bond 26.

''I would love to. I said to Barbara [Broccoli], I would love to work with you and with Daniel, but I'm engaged. [Laughs] I will love to do it, honestly. I'm a spoiled filmmaker right now.''