Denis Villeneuve, Yann Demange and David Mackenzie are all in the running to direct the next James Bond movie.

It was revealed on Monday (24.07.17) that the 25th Bond movie will be released in November 2019 and while details are being kept tightly under wraps, the trio of filmmakers are thought to be the frontrunners to helm the new movie.

According to Deadline, Villeneuve, Demange and Mackenzie have held meetings with the production company about the job.

'Dunkirk' director Christopher Nolan and 'Baby Driver' filmmaker Edgar Wright are also thought to be in the running to direct the currently untitled 25th movie in the Bond franchise.

Sam Mendes, who directed 'Skyfall' and 'Spectre', stepped away from the franchise meaning Eon Productions are looking for a new man to take his place.

Villeneuve already has a back catalogue of successful movies with a Best Picture nomination for 'Arrival', and he is currently working on 'Blade Runner 2049' ahead of its October 2017 release.

Demange directed '71', starring Jack O'Connell as a British soldier, and is also helming Matthew Mcconaughey in the upcoming 'White Boy Rick'.

The Best Picture nominated movie 'Hell or High Water' was helmed by Mackenzie, who has also signed on to direct 'Outlaw King', a story about Scottish king Robert the Bruce.

Daniel Craig is expected to reprise his role as James Bond one more time after playing the secret agent in four movies.

The 49-year-old actor - who has portrayed the spy in the franchise since 2005 - caused a stir last year when he said he'd rather ''slash his wrists'' than take on the suave fictional character again, but it looks like he may have had a change of heart.

However, if the hunk does decide to walk away from the film series, there will be plenty of people willing to take his place.

Several stars, including Tom Hiddleston, Aidan Turner, Tom Hardy, Damian Lewis and Idris Elba, have been linked to the role.