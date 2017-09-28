Denis Villeneuve is in talks to direct 'Cleopatra'.

The 'Blade Runner 2049' helmer is said to be in discussions with Sony about making the epic movie about the Egyptian queen - one of the most complex heroines in history - based on Stacy Schiff's biography 'Cleopatra: A Life'.

According to Deadline, Villeneuve is the frontrunner to direct the motion picture, despite the likes of James Cameron, Paul Greengrass and David Fincher all being talked about previously.

Angelina Jolie has long been linked with the titular role, but it is not known if she has definitely signed up for the project.

Earlier this month, the star admitted she was in talks but ''hadn't committed'' to the part.

She said: '''Cleopatra', there is a script. There's a lot of different things floating around. But I haven't committed.''

Scott Rudin and Amy Pascal are set to produce the movie and they have previously been involved in some controversy regarding the 'Tomb Raider' star.

Pascal stepped down as Sony Pictures Entertainment co-chairwoman in 2015 after some of her emails were leaked online, including one about Jolie.

In one of the notes Amy was involved in an exchange with Rudin in which he made a jibe about the 42-year-old actress.

Angelina apparently wanted director Fincher to be detached from the Steve Jobs biopic and instead be put in charge of her 'Cleopatra' movie.

The executive replied: ''She is upset about us giving David Jobs. She wants to talk. She'll survive it. I don't want to waste my time on this.''