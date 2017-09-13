Denis Villeneuve has created a limited-edition whisky for 'Blade Runner 2049'.

The 49-year-old filmmaker has helmed the sequel to Sir Ridley Scott's cult classic and now he has joined forces with Johnnie Walker whisky to create 'Johnnie Walker Black Label The Director's Cut'.

Johnnie Walker Black Label appeared in the original 'Blade Runner' movie 35 years ago as a prop of the future.

Villeneuve said: ''Like many fans, I remember the Johnnie Walker bottle from the first film, so it was a unique privilege to collaborate with Johnnie Walker on designing a totally original, custom bottle for the new movie.

''It was also a once-in-a-lifetime experience to help create the limited-edition Director's Cut blend, which perfectly captures the complex mysterious world of 'Blade Runner 2049'.''

Johnnie Walker Master Blender Jim Beveridge said: ''What we have created in Johnnie Walker Black Label The Director's Cut is something really special that fans will be able to relate to and whisky drinkers will love.

''I was truly inspired by Villeneuve's artistic vision for 'Blade Runner 2049' and how it could come to life in this new blend.''

Fans will see the bottle on screen when 'Blade Runner 2049' - Harrison Ford reprise his role as Rick Deckard alongside a star-studded cast including Ryan Gosling and Jared Leto - is released as it will be a part of the movie.

There are just 2,000 bottles of the limited-edition whiskey available in the UK and they are now available for pre-order on Amazon, before national release on 25th September.

Johnny Walker Black Label The Director's Cut will cost £80 per bottle.