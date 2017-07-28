Denis Villeneuve insists 'Blade Runner 2049' is an ''homage to a world that doesn't exist anymore''.

The 49-year-old filmmaker is currently helming the sequel to the classic movie 'Blade Runner' and claims the film honours the original by featuring businesses which previously went bankrupt or ceased operations, including Atari and Pan American Airlines.

Speaking to Collider at the San Diego Comic Con, he said: ''There are some components in the original movie that made it stand out for me.

''Seeing the adverts when I first saw the movie was like an extension of my reality and it was like [Sir] Ridley Scott had just taken a time-travelling machine into the future.

''He had the guts to get real companies in the film. I tried to do the same which is to take some of the companies and like they are still alive.

''It's a homage to a world that doesn't exist anymore.''

Sir Ridley Scott's movie - which had 17 different cuts - was first released in 1982.

Villeneuve is now working on the sequel and admitted he doesn't like to use a lot of dialogue.

He said: ''The truth is I am someone who doesn't believe in a lot of dialogue.

''I realised that just the actor looking out the window says more than the three pages of dialogue. I have a tendency to remove as much as I can.

''Cinema is more powerful than dialogue.''

The filmmaker also said the music and cinematography were both inspired by the original movie's DNA and he wanted to stay faithful to the classic motion picture.

'Blade Runner 2049' sees Harrison Ford reprise his role as Rick Deckard and Ryan Gosling and Jared Leto also star in the sequel.

The film is slated for release in October this year.