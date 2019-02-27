Dave Bautista ''doesn't care'' about landing a role in franchise like 'Transformers' or 'Fast and Furious'.

The 50-year-old actor rose to Hollywood stardom in 2014 Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy' following a series of more minor roles after s hugely successful stint as wrestler for WWE.

Bautista has just been cast in Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' remake and he has spoken out about how he only wants ''good roles'' and wants to develop as a character actor rather than just keep making blockbusters.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, he said: ''I want good roles. I don't care about 'Fast and Furious' or 'Bumblebee'. ... That's not the kind of stardom I want. ... I want to be in 'Dune'. I want to work with Denis Villeneuve.

''I want to work with Sam Mendes and Jodie Foster. I want to work with Academy Award winners. I'm proud to be a character actor. I want that respect and credibility and education.''

The most recent 'Fast and Furious' films and 'Transformers' spin-off 'Bumblebee' both star Bautista's WWE alumni Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena respectively.

Bautista previously worked with Villeneuve on 2017 sci-fi sequel 'Blade Runner 2049' and he joins a 'Dune' cast which contains a galaxy of stars, such as Timothee Chalamet as lead character Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem, whilst Jason Momoa has also been attached to the project.

'Dune' - which is considered a sci-fi literary classic - tells the complex story of a fallen noble family's attempt to control a desert planet named Arrakis and its export, a rare drug called melange - also known as ''the spice'' - which is vital to space travel and the most sought after commodity in the universe.

The project is being created by Legendary Entertainment, and Villeneuve will produce alongside Mary Parent and Cale Boyter.