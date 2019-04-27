Demian Bichir's wife Stefanie Sherk was suffering from depression when she died by suicide.

The model-and-actress passed away at the couple's Los Angeles home on April 20 and Demian has revealed that Stefanie, 37, had been battling mental health issues before her death.

After the Los Angeles County Coroner ruled Stefanie's death a suicide, Demian, 55, took to Instagram to confirm the news.

He wrote: ''Dear friends, When a young person dies at a hospital in the US, the possibility of becoming an instant coroner's case is very high. A coroner's investigation is then conducted to determine the cause of death so it can be stated on the death certificate. This information then becomes of public domain. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has completed the investigation regarding my wife's death and have made the results public. It is with courage, dignity and love for our Stefanie, that we confirm such information.

''It was our hope that we would have some time to heal and grieve before we could talk about this issue that affects way too many people around the globe. This is a serious and, in many cases like ours, an invisible affliction that corners human beings in a terrifying and dark place. Depression has taken the lives of so many beautiful, wonderful, talented people such as my beloved wife, Stefanie. The nightmare that we have been through over the last several days will only be eased if we succeed in taking our pain and sorrow out into the world as an important message of awareness so, hopefully, other lives can be saved. Many things will be addressed, I promise, from how mysteriously the human mind works, to how terribly our health system fails. How the intricate paths in the acting career are sorted out by all of us, actors. And how, right in the middle of this emotional tornado, we were also able to find incredibly compassionate and talented doctors, nurses, social workers, paramedics, police officers and the sympathy of other human beings suffering similar pain. I will talk more about this experience as soon as the days go by and we heal. But for now, allow me please to just focus on two matters:

''One: Stefanie was an extraordinary daughter, a generous loving sister, a smart and funny friend, a dignified, elegant and talented actor and a compassionate human. She was the perfect woman for me. My soul mate. My best friend. She made me better in every sense. I fell under her gorgeous spell ever since I laid eyes on her for the first time. And that was the same effect she caused on everybody who had the fortune to know her.

''And Two: Our dear families and I are devastated by this powerful event that have changed our lives forever. We respectfully ask once again for your understanding in allowing us to grieve in peace and privacy in this sad and difficult times. Any statements regarding this matter will be issued here. We want to thank you all for your loving support your words of encouragement and solidarity. Stefanie's life and legacy were way bigger and more wonderful than what made her leave us so early. We love you deeply, Stefanie Sherk.''