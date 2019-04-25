Demian Bichir is mourning the death of his wife Stefanie Sherk who has died aged 37.

The Oscar-nominated star took to Instagram on Thursday (25.04.19) to confirm the tragic news that the model-and-actress had passed away ''peacefully'' on April 20.

The 'A Better Life' actor admitted the family are suffering from ''inconceivable pain'' from their loss and thanked everyone for their ''prayers'' and ''understanding'' whilst they grieve the Canadian star, whose cause of death is unknown at this time.

Demian hailed his late wife - who appeared in the movies 'Valentine's Day', 'Easy' and 'Crash Landing' - as ''angelical and talented'' and said she will be sorely missed.

Alongside a portrait of Stefanie, he wrote: ''Dear friends,

On behalf of the Sherk and the Bichir Najera families, it is with inconceivable pain that I announce that on April 20, 2019, our dearest Stefanie Sherk, my beloved and loving wife, passed away peacefully. It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don't know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain. Stefanie's beautiful, angelical and talented presence will be immensely missed. We will hold Stefanie in our hearts forever. We thank everybody beforehand for their prayers and we respectfully ask for your understanding so we may grieve in peace and privacy in these incredibly difficult times. It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace. (sic)''

Diane Kruger - Bichir's co-star in 'The Bridge' - offered her condolences.

She commented: ''Oh Demian, I'm so sorry I had no idea. I'm sending you so much love in this difficult time.''

British star Richard E. Grant - who starred alongside the Mexican-American actor in 2013's 'Dom Hemingway' - added three broken heart emojis to the heartbreaking post.

Stefanie had recently filmed the horror movie 'Grudge' along with Andrea Riseborough and John Cho, which is due for release later this year.