Demi Moore waited to release her memoir because she wanted her daughters to be old enough to understand the content.

The 56-year-old actress recently released her memoir 'Inside Out', which contains bombshells about the star's life including her marriage to Ashton Kutcher - where she claims she suffered a miscarriage whilst six months pregnant with his baby, and alleges he cheated on her twice - and her relapse following a drug and alcohol addiction.

And now, the 'Ghost' star has said her decision to wait until this year to drop the book was because of her three daughters - Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25 - whom she has with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Speaking on the 'Present Company with Krista Smith' podcast, she explained: ''There's things in there ... it's not that I wanted to keep it from them or hide anything, it's just stuff that you don't necessarily, well, when they're younger, want to bring forward.

''It would be either too complicated or inappropriate, and then there's some stuff that you just don't think about. Then at the end of the book, there's also some things that are reflective of a painful time in my life, but also of theirs.''

Meanwhile, Demi's eldest daughter Rumer recently said she was ''so proud'' of her mother for showing her ''vulnerability'' in the tome.

She said: ''I'm so proud of her vulnerability, and I think so many women have watched her, and just as her daughters watch her, as this beacon of strength and this kind of leader.

''And I think, what I really respect about her is that she is never the victim in her stories.

''She takes accountability. She takes responsibility, and mind you, this is her perspective, her story, and she's the first one to say that.

''But she's allowing herself to show everyone that you can go through some really difficult, hard things, and you can still be someone who is thriving and taking accountability and just being a strong survivor.''