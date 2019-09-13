Demi Moore lost a baby six months into her pregnancy.

The 56-year-old actress - who has daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25, with ex-husband Bruce Willis - was expecting a baby girl with her then-partner Ashton Kutcher and the couple planned to call the tot Chaplin Ray, but she tragically suffered a late miscarriage.

According to the New York Times newspaper, which revealed Demi wrote about the tragedy in her new memoir 'Inside Out', the 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' star blamed herself and began drinking again.

Demi and Ashton - who split in 2011 - went on to marry in 2005 and pursued fertility treatments in a bid to have a child together but were unsuccessful and the 'Striptease' star continued drinking and began abusing Vicodin.

The brunette beauty then hit a low patch, with her partying causing a rift with her daughters.

She recalled to the newspaper: ''Part of my life was clearly unraveling.

''I had no career. No relationship.''

And the 'Ghost' star then began suffering digestive and autoimmune problems, with even watching TV and reading becoming difficult.

She said: ''Something was going on, including my organs slowly shutting down... The root was a major heavy viral load.''

Demi - who is now sober and back on good terms with her children -dismissed suggestions she's penned her life story, including how she was raped at 15, for the money.

She quipped: ''Uh, definitely not. Because there's a lot of easier ways to do that.''

Her friend Gwyneth Paltrow believes the memoir has been vital for her pal to get back on track.

She said: ''We think we just have to get through everything and bear the burden for everyone in our family.

[The book went hand-in-hand with] her healing journey -- physically, mentally, emotionally. It's no accident that it's all been in alignment and all happened at the same time.''