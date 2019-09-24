Demi Moore spoke to her ex-husband Ashton Kutcher before she released her memoir to warn him about the revelations about their marriage.

The 56-year-old actress has just released the tell-all tome 'Inside Out' and within the pages she discusses their eight-year marriage and divorce in 2013 revealing that they had two threesomes during the relationship, whilst she also accused him of cheating twice.

Demi also reveals that their marriage hit the rocks after she suffered a miscarriage when she was pregnant with a baby girl and she then began using Vicodin and alcohol to cope with the loss and the failure of multiple fertility treatments.

During an interview on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show', the 'G.I. Jane' star was asked if she'd spoken to Ashton, 41, about the book, and she answered: ''I have, yes. I tried to keep the perspective on my story.''

The autobiography contains a number of shocking revelations including Demi's allegation that her alcoholic mother seemingly allowed her to be raped in exchange for $500.

Demi - who is mother to three daughters, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25, whom she has with her ex-husband Bruce Willis - insists she did not write her life story worrying about the effect any of her words could have on the people who feature in her book.

She said: ''I'm nervous for anyone who is in there from a point of view of feeling sensitive, putting myself in their place, but overall no. I feel so good about the point of view. I have no interest in blaming or villainising anyone.''