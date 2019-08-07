Demi Moore's memoir helped her learn to ''accept'' herself.

The 56-year-old actress announced she was penning her memoir, entitled 'Inside Out', in April this year, and has now said working on the project was ''intimate and challenging'', but ultimately pushed her to ''gain an incredible depth or appreciation'' for herself.

She said: ''It was a very intimate, challenging project. The most important part was when I had to go back through all my things, and I started to gain an incredible depth of appreciation. Everything I had perceived as negative or bad, I now appreciate.''

The 'Ghost' star admits she had lost direction in her life before deciding she would pen her upcoming tome - which is due to be released on September 24 - and says the book helped her realise her ''ambition'' to achieve goals including ''self-love and self-acceptance''.

Speaking to InStyle magazine for their 25th anniversary issue, Demi said: ''I feel like I've been in an incubating period where I haven't necessarily known what direction I was going to go in or what I was supposed to be doing. It can feel like you're floating in the abyss. Now, with the book, I realise I am ambitious for a combination of things that aren't external - self-love, self-acceptance, and self-forgiveness, and for real connection. I feel like I'm a caterpillar coming out of the cocoon. I'm going to be a butterfly.''

When Demi announced the project earlier this year, publishers for the tome said the ''deeply candid and insightful'' book would cover everything from her ''tumultuous relationship'' with her mother to her three past marriages to Freddy Moore, Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher.

The 'Rough Night' actress has three daughters - Rumer, 30, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25 - with her second husband Bruce, who will no doubt also be mentioned in the memoir.