Demi Moore cracked jokes about her marriage to Bruce Willis during his Comedy Central roast in Los Angeles last week.

The 55-year-old actress and the 63-year-old actor - who have three daughters together - divorced in 2000 but have remained close friends and Demi poked fun at their union as she took part in the roast.

Referring to Bruce's 1999 movie 'The Sixth Sense', she quipped: ''I look at our marriage like 'The Sixth Sense'. You were dead the whole time.''

Bruce greeted his former wife with a huge hug on stage and could be seen laughing heartily as she poked fun at him.

Demi also took aim at Bruce's age, bald head, music, and his 'Die Hard' movies.

She quipped: ''People wonder why our marriage came to an end, and in all honesty I think it was because some jealousy started to creep in. I think Bruce never really got over the fact that I rocked the bald look better than he did. After our divorce, he said he considered the end of our marriage his biggest failure, but Bruce, don't be so hard on yourself, you've had much bigger failures. I mean Planet Hollywood, 'Hudson Hawk,' 'Striking Distance,' campaigning for Michael Dukakis, turning down Clooney's role in 'Ocean's Eleven' to focus on playing the harmonica?''

The couple's three daughters Rumer, 29, Scout, 26, and Tallulah, 24, supported their dad at the event and Bruce's wife Emma Heming was also present.

Bruce was also targeted by pals included roastmasters Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Edward Norton, Cybil Shepherd and Dennis Rodman and admitted he found the whole process hilarious.

He said: ''I thought I dislocated my jaw because I was laughing so hard.''

Speaking previously about his relationship with Demi, Bruce insisted the pair will always be close.

He said: ''It's hard for people to understand, but we go on holidays together.

''We still raise our kids together - we still have that bond. Demi is the mother of my children.'