Demi Moore insists she is not responsible for the death of a man in her swimming pool.

The 'Empire' actress has hit back after the family of Edenilson Valle - a non-swimmer who died during a party at her Beverly Hills home in July 2015 after tripping over a rock and falling in the pool - filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her, and has asked for the entire suit to be thrown out as she has done nothing wrong.

Demi wasn't at the property when her caretaker threw the party but the man's family recently added her to their lawsuit, which was originally filed against the trust who owned the party, as they argued ''there were no depth markers or any safety signage in the 10-foot-deep pool, there were rocks around the pool which created a trip hazard''.

But the 54-year-old star has insisted, in documents obtained by DailyMail.com, Valle's death was a result of his own negligence and he was on her property illegally.

Demi argued the man knowingly and voluntarily assumed the risk of the conducts, events and matter alleged in the complaint and said any negligence or fault she is blamed for was not a substantial factor in bringing about the injuries and damages.

Valle's parents also alleged in their lawsuit that those who went to the party were forced to navigate a perilous environment, including a dark pool with an unmarked deep end and dangerous walkways, while they branded the area around the water a tripping hazard because there were rocks, and claim the pool was heated to a degree that could harm the brain.

The actress previously said the death had left her in ''absolute shock''.

She said: ''I am in absolute shock. I was out of the country traveling to meet my daughters for a birthday celebration when I got the devastating news.

''The loss of a child is an unthinkable tragedy and my heart goes out to this young man's family and friends. I ask that you please respect the privacy of all concerned during this sensitive time.''

It was previously reported that Valle didn't know how to swim, and his body was discovered after the caretaker and some friends returned to the property after going out briefly.

Law enforcement sources said at the time: ''The man who died did not know how to swim and it appears he slipped and fell in the pool.''