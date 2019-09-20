Demi Moore has ''hyper, hyper sensitive'' skin.

The 56-year-old actress tries to keep the products she uses on her face to a minimum to avoid it getting irritated and inflamed and she's very careful about what she uses.

She said: ''My skincare routine is generally less is more.

One of the key things that has totally saved my skin is the make-up eraser cloth.

''My skin is hyper, hyper sensitive so I can't have anything with fragrance. It has to be really high quality, clean, active ingredients.''

The 'Ghost' actress - who has three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis - also admitted she finds it harder to complete her skincare routine because of her poor eyesight.

Going through her routine for Harper's Bazaar's Go to Bed With Me series, she said: ''I have two different cleansers depending on what I've got going on.

''[Retrouve Cleansing Elixer] - It's a nice texture and if I need to feel more clean I have Cosmedix Benefit Clean [gentle cleanser] which is more like soap but both of them work.

''It's really difficult when you're blind. It's one of the downsides of getting older, if you have a button to push in with a full-on magnifier... My mother always drilled in me that no matter what you should wash, cleanse and moisturise your skin.''

And later in the tutorial, she added: ''This is a new favourite - I have to squint to make sure I'm putting the right thing on. It's by Niod and it's copper, it's a serum you do morning and night. It just has incredible energy to it, your whole face feels uplifted and somebody said today it tightens your skin and makes it more alive.''

Before she starts her skincare regime, Demi gets in the mood with her favourite room spray.

She said: ''What I like to do before anything is spray this Beat The Blues (room spray), it changes the mood of everything. It's a combination of tuberose, clary sage, orange and it does what it says it does, it's completely uplifting.''