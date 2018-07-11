Demi Moore had her credit card stolen and the thief ran up a bill of $169,000.
Demi Moore has fallen victim to credit card fraud.
The 55-year-old actress was targeted by criminal David Matthew Read, who ran up a bill of $169,000 after he reported her original card missing and then stole the replacement before taking it on a shopping spree in Nordstrom, according to TMZ.
Mr Read reportedly confessed to special agent Alfredo Rossi that he picked up the replacement card at a FedEx store, where he was caught on surveillance cameras.
He was arrested outside of a storage unit he had rented in early April and is still in Los Angeles county jail awaiting trial for his federal crimes.
The crime comes just a few months after Demi lost her front two teeth due to stress.
She said: ''I sheared off my front teeth. I'd love to say it was skateboarding or something really kind of cool, but I think I think it's something that's important to share because I think it's literally, probably after heart disease, one of the biggest killers in in America, which is stress. Stress sheared off my front tooth. But, in an effort to get ready for you, I wanted to make sure my teeth were in.''
Demi said at the time that her grown-up children, 28-year-old Rumer, 23-year-old Tallulah and 25-year-old Scout - whom she has with ex-husband Bruce Willis - thought their mom was more ''fun'' and ''vulnerable'' looking without her front teeth.
She said: ''My children love seeing me without my teeth.
''They think it makes me look more vulnerable and fun. I literally knocked it out, it was almost like it fell out my warranty was up.''
But Demi is very grateful to the dental experts who fixed her teeth.
She said: ''Thank god for modern dentistry. I swear to God, go out there and practice modern dentistry. Thank God. People have a hard time at the dentist and I would like to share that it can be really a lot of fun.''
