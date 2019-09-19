Demi Moore says having the backing of her three daughters for her upcoming tell-all memoir 'Inside Out' means ''everything''.
Demi Moore says having her daughters' support is ''everything''.
The 56-year-old actress has opened up about her life in her candid new memoir 'Inside Out' - which is released on September 24 - and she admitted it means a lot having the backing of Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25, from her previous marriage to Bruce Willis.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''It's everything. It really is. I feel so much gratitude and, just, joy.''
Demi insisted she doesn't have any thoughts about how her autobiography will be received, as she's just focused on people hearing her story.
She added: ''I don't have any expectations. I'm most excited to just be present to experience whatever might occur.''
The star recently dismissed the idea she penned the incredibly personal book - which reveals she was raped at 15 and suffered a miscarriage six months into her pregnancy during her relationship with ex-husband Ashton Kutcher - as a way to make some money.
She quipped: ''Uh, definitely not. Because there's a lot of easier ways to do that.''
Meanwhile, her friend Gwyneth Paltrow believes the memoir has been vital for her pal to get back on track.
She said: ''We think we just have to get through everything and bear the burden for everyone in our family. [The book went hand-in-hand with] her healing journey -- physically, mentally, emotionally. It's no accident that it's all been in alignment and all happened at the same time.''
Ahead of the book release, Demi recently opened up about her battle for sobriety, and compared the feeling to her decision to have natural births for her three kids.
She previously explained: ''In retrospect, what I realized is that when I opened the door [again], it was just giving my power away.
''I guess I would think of it like this: It was really important to me to have natural childbirth because I didn't want to miss a moment.
''And with that I experienced pain. So part of being sober is, I don't want to miss a moment of life, of that texture, even if that means being in some pain.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
If you decide to marry, your hen do should be an event you only do...
This lucid drama about the start of the current economical collapse is gripping, even if...
A darkly comical satire about affluence might seem a bit ill-timed during a global recession....
Kate, Steve, Jenn and Mick are The Jones family, they are picture perfect, as is...
Watch the trailer for FlawlessDiamonds have always been big business, through the years huge amounts...
Don't feel bad if, during the opening salvos of Mr. Brooks, you question whether you've...
Mr BrooksTrailer Earl Brooks (played by Academy Award winner, Kevin Costner) is a loving family...
Filmmakers go overboard all the time, but none more than Oliver Stone. When Stone released...
Angels fight in slow motion. Angels show skin in slow motion. And most importantly, Angels...