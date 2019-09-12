Demi Moore compared her sobriety to giving birth.

The proud mum-of-three - who has daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25, with ex-husband Bruce Willis - was determined ''to have natural childbirth'' to make sure she experienced everything, and in turn not drinking means she won't miss out on anything in her everyday life.

Speaking to Lena Dunham for Harper's Bazaar magazine's October 2019 issue, she reflected on her past relapses and said: ''In retrospect, what I realised is that when I opened the door [again], it was just giving my power away.

''I guess I would think of it like this: It was really important to me to have natural childbirth because I didn't want to miss a moment.

''And with that I experienced pain. So part of being sober is, I don't want to miss a moment of life, of that texture, even if that means being in some pain.''

The 56-year-old actress stressed the importance of learning from past mistakes and experiences, and how everything has led us to where we are now.

She added: ''Everything that occurs in our individual lives informs us. Shifting, molding, presenting the opportunities for the exact purpose to get us where we are in the present time. Whatever that may be.''

Demi also revealed her love for ''figurative art'', as she revealed she carries around a 'Rugrats' doll of Dil Pickle with the items providing a reminder of the joys in life.

She said: ''I love figurative art. And when I look at the little faces of things that I have, whether they're like little animals or little something or others.

''I've always got little faces looking at me. If you go up and look at my carry-on bag, I have a little bear, and I have a little Dil Pickles, you know, from 'Rugrats'? I usually have a monkey in my purse too.

''It started with one I call purse monkey... [The dolls are] reminding you not to take your life too seriously and to remember the importance of play.''