Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher are ''friendly.''

The 56-year-old actress has just released the tell-all tome 'Inside Out', in which she accused the 'Ranch' star of cheating on her twice throughout their eight-year marriage and claimed they had two threesomes, but, despite their turbulent relationship and divorce in 2013, she believes they actually get on really well now.

Speaking to the WSJ Magazine, she said of their relationship: ''It's friendly. But we're not... hanging out.''

However, Demi is a lot closer to her other ex Bruce Willis - with whom she has Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25 - and his new wife Emma Heming Willis.

She explained: ''I was just at the renewal of their vows.''

The book detailed Demi's addiction to Vicodin and alcohol, which she became reliant on after she miscarried her and Ashton's baby daughter.

She's adamant she's been sober for nearly eight years now and off alcohol even longer but she does rely on a caffeine vape pen to help her get through her day.

And relationships are off the cards for the foreseeable future.

She explained: ''Right now I'm focusing on my relationship with myself.''

Meanwhile, it wasn't just her marriages that Demi touched on in her book as she also made a number of shocking revelations including alleging that her alcoholic mother allowed her to be raped in exchange for $500.

Demi recently said that she did not write her life story worrying about the effect any of her words could have on the people who feature in her book.

She said: ''I'm nervous for anyone who is in there from a point of view of feeling sensitive, putting myself in their place, but overall no. I feel so good about the point of view. I have no interest in blaming or villainising anyone.''

Ashton, 41, is now married to Mila Kunis and has four-year-old daughter Wyatt and two-year-old son Dimitri with her.