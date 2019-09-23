Demi Moore has alleged her late mother allowed her to be raped in exchange for $500.

The 56-year-old actress has been speaking out about her life recently as she promotes her new memoir 'Inside Out' - which is set to be released on Tuesday (24.09.19) - and has now alleged she was raped at the age of 15, and claimed her mother was paid $500 by her rapist.

Speaking to Diane Sawyer for 'Good Morning America' on Monday (23.09.19), Demi claimed her alleged rapist asked her at the time: ''How does it feel to be wh**ed by your mother for $500?''

But Demi doesn't believe her mother - who passed away in 1998 - ''sold'' her, as she says she doesn't think the alleged incident was a ''straightforward transaction''.

When Diane asked her if she thinks her mother sold her, the 'Ghost' star said: ''No. ''In my deep heart, I don't think it was a straightforward transaction. But she still did give him the access and put me in harms way.''

Demi writes in length about her childhood in her upcoming memoir, where she writes that both her parents battled alcoholism and raised her in an environment that was willed with infidelity and fights.

The 'Rough Night' actress recalls being 12 years old when her mother first tried to take her own life, and says she saved her by using her fingers to dig the pills her mother had swallowed out of her mouth.

She said: ''[My childhood] was done. [It was a] life-changing moment.''

Demi - who is mother to Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25, whom she has with her ex-husband Bruce Willis - has also battled drug and alcohol addiction herself, and recently opened up about her battle for sobriety, and compared the feeling to her decision to have natural births for her three kids.

She previously explained: ''In retrospect, what I realised is that when I opened the door [again], it was just giving my power away.

''I guess I would think of it like this: It was really important to me to have natural childbirth because I didn't want to miss a moment.

''And with that I experienced pain. So part of being sober is, I don't want to miss a moment of life, of that texture, even if that means being in some pain.''