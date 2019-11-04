Demi Lovato is ''extremely sensitive''.

The 27-year-old singer - who suffered a near-fatal overdose in July last year and has battled an eating disorder and various addictions - often has a ''pretty good sense of humour'' over the comments online trolls make but she does find some comments upsetting, particularly if it relates to a subject she has ''experience'' with.

She said: ''What people don't realise is that I'm actually an extremely sensitive person, when someone says something mean on the Internet or makes fun of me, I have a pretty good sense of humour, but if it's something I have experience with it can be really hurtful...

''I am human, so be easy on me. And I'm so tired of pretending like I'm not human.''

The 'Skyscraper' singer wants people to remember her for her music and hopes her turbulent personal life hasn't overshadowed her career.

Speaking at the Teen Vogue summit over the weekend, she said: ''I just want people to remember that I'm a singer. A lot of the things that I have been through outshined my successes in the music industry.

''I just want people to remember that that's what I want to give to the world, so please focus on that.''

However, Demi won't rush into releasing any new songs because she is much more ''cautious'' these days.

She said: ''Here's the thing with new music. I know you guys have wanted it. But it's important to remember that I'm so cautious this time around, about jumping back into things. I really decided to take my time with things. I am dying to release music, but it's coming in due time.''

The former 'X Factor' judge praised her mother for being such a strong presence in her life.

She said: ''The person that I think that's most impacting me today is my mom. We've gotten really close over the past couple of months. And her strength just continues to inspire me every single day.''