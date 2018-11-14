Demi Lovato reportedly has a new phone number after leaving rehab.

The 26-year-old singer - recently left her treatment centre after a 90-day stint following an overdose - is said to have reached out to friends on Instagram as she hopes to connect.

In a screenshot from her story on the social media site posted by Page Six, she simply shared a heart sticker and said: ''Friends - DM me for my new number''

It comes after TMZ reported over summer that Demi would be looking to get a new number to better control who she wanted to be able to contact her.

However, the public post meant a lot of the singer's fans also took the chance to cheekily direct message her in the hope of getting more access to Demi.

Meanwhile, sources now say the 'Sober' hitmaker taking every step she can to make sure she stays on the right path, as she still finds ''every day a struggle'' as she continues to recover.

An insider recently said: ''[Demi] is in a really great place, but she's doing everything she can to maintain that because she knows every day is a struggle.

''Demi is taking a cautious approach with her recent exit from rehab. She has a sober coach, she is working out and eating healthy, surrounding herself with positive influences ... and splits her time in a sober living facility and at home.''

Demi has been spending three days a week at a sober house, which has counselling staff on hand, as well as people who she can share experiences with.

But it's believed to be her regular chats with the 38-year-old actor that are helping her the most, with a source insisting they are just good friends.

An insider previously told TMZ: ''She and Wilmer still communicate regularly. Valderrama was a crutch for Demi through her hospitalization and visited her in rehab too.

''The two talk several times a week and meet up as well ... but it's nothing romantic, simply a supportive friendship.''