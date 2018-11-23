Chart-topping star Demi Lovato wished her fans the best over the holidays as she posted a message for them all on Thanksgiving (22.11.18).
The 26-year-old star - who recently left rehab following a drug overdose in July - has reached out to her fans on social media to send a simple but sweet message on Thursday (22.11.18).
Taking to Instagram to share a picture of her Thanksgiving meal, the chart-topping star wrote: ''Happy Thanksgiving everybody!!! (sic)''
Demi has been noticeably quieter on social media over recent months, but the American singer is reportedly following a strict fitness regime as she continues to work on her sobriety.
A source recently shared: ''She's been working out with a trainer several days per week, eating right, and truly has a whole different mindset.
''She has been following all of the steps and guidelines put in place by her specialists.''
An insider previously claimed that while Demi is doing everything she can to remain healthy, she has found her recovery to be a ''struggle''.
The source said: ''[Demi] is in a really great place, but she's doing everything she can to maintain that because she knows every day is a struggle.
''Demi is taking a cautious approach with her recent exit from rehab. She has a sober coach, she is working out and eating healthy, surrounding herself with positive influences ... and splits her time in a sober living facility and at home.''
Demi has also recently been spotted with designer Henri Alexander Levy - although an insider has denied speculation they are dating.
The source explained: ''Demi wants to be around people who are like-minded and Henri is good energy for her.
''They spend a huge amount of time together but Demi is not focused on dating. Demi is very focused on her health.''
