Demi Lovato wants to help ''inspire'' her fans through her partnership with CAST rehab centres.

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker is now a co-owner of the chain of wellness centres through which she was treated for her own mental health problems and addictions five years ago, and has now said she hopes her story will help her fans ''make a change'' in their own lives.

She said: ''It's important that you make time for the things that are very important to you and CAST is something that is very near and dear to my heart. I went through the program myself. That's how I got sober.

''To be able to co-own it now is a dream, and it's a great way to inspire my fans before the show and kind of check in with them and get them ready for later, in hopes that it inspires them to do something with their lives, make a change and hopefully learn to love themselves.''

Demi is offering free therapy sessions to fans through CAST at each of the tour dates on her 'Tell Me You Love Me' tour, which kicked off at the end of last month, and will conclude on March 31 in Tampa, Florida.

The 25-year-old singer also brought six of the survivors of the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida, on stage with her during her tour's opening night earlier this week, as she wanted to allow them to start ''healing''.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''We thought, 'What an incredible opportunity it would be for them for healing.' Set aside politics. It's time to heal, for the night. It's just for the night. It's time to heal. I wanted to help out them and their community, and a lot of them aren't getting the help they need, because there's not enough guidance counsellors.

''We wanted to partner with them. CAST wanted to partner with them. We did a text to donate. On the screen we gave a number you can donate money to help in their community.''

CAST founder Mike Bayer will be offering free therapy sessions to fans who have signed up beforehand, and the sessions will see him lead group sessions centred on mental health and wellness.

Speaking previously in a statement about the therapy sessions, Demi said: ''Mike and CAST Centers played a vital part in my recovery and I think it's important to helping start hard but necessary conversations about mental health and addiction recovery. I'm really excited to bring them on tour with me again in hopes to reach and inspire thousands of fans.''