Demi Lovato visits a therapist ''twice a week'' to help her with sobriety.

The 25-year-old singer has openly spoken out about her battle with alcohol and drug addiction, and though the star has been sober for almost six years she still finds ''every day'' a struggle, and will visit an expert, and attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings to help her with her recovery.

Speaking at the annual Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular on Saturday (09.09.17), which saw the 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker pick up the Spirit of Sobriety gong, the brunette beauty said: ''Every day is a battle. You just have to take it one day at a time, some days are easier than others and some days you forget about drinking and using, but for me, I work on my physical health, which is important, but my mental health as well.

''I see a therapist twice a week. I make sure I stay on my medications. I go to AA meetings. I do what I can physically in the gym. I make it a priority.''

The musician checked in to rehab to receive treatment for her substance abuse, eating disorders and self-harming whilst battling the bipolar disease as well in 2011, but the star felt it was best to make her problems public because she wanted to educate anyone who was suffering from the same ''struggles'' as her.

She told PEOPLE: ''When I went to rehab, my manager said you know, 'You can either keep this private or you can share this with the world, and hopefully, someone can learn from your struggles'. And when I heard that I thought, 'I think it's more important that people learn from my struggles than to keep it to myself.'''

But the 'Camp Rock' actress has revealed there have been times where she wanted to ''relapse'', although she prevented herself from doing so.

Speaking previously, she said: ''So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession.''