Demi Lovato uses dating apps.

The 25-year-old singer split from long-term boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama in June 2016, and afterwards, on the recommendation of actress Amy Schumer, she signed up for exclusive app Raya, and not only did she enjoy a few dates that ''went well'', she also found new friends.

She said: ''Amy Schumer was like, 'Are you on this thing called Raya'

''I put myself out there, because I was ready to date. And I went on a few Raya dates, and they went well. Now I've become really good friends with some people I met on there.''

The 'Confident' singer dislikes fakeness but values her ''super chill'' friends like Ariana Grande.

She told the new issue of Billboard magazine: ''The people that aren't willing to chill with you at home are the type of people that just want to be seen with you.

''When Ariana Grande and I hang out, it's super chill. One time I went over to her place. She had never heard of the Charles Manson murders.''

They then hiked to the killer's house and rang the bell.

Demi recalled: ''We were spooking ourselves out!''

And the 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker is also close to Iggy Azalea, and is a fan of her ''outspoken'' ways.

She said: ''She's super low-key; she doesn't drink or party. She has struggled a lot.

'''No money, no family, 16 in the middle of Miami.' That lyric explains a lot of her story. She's very outspoken, and sometimes it can turn people off.

''But that's one of the reasons I love her. She's not the type of person who lies to you.''