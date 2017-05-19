Demi Lovato will release a new album this year.

The 24-year-old singer - who released her 'Confident' record in 2015 - is planning to drop a new LP this year and promises it will be much more ''soulful'' than her previous efforts.

She told Billboard: ''I'm releasing an album later this year, so my fans can look forward to that. It's more soulful and I want to go more R&B with it.

''I actually want to go a totally different way with my album. I want to go more soulful, so we'll see what that ends up turning out like. I'm still in the process of writing and finding the inspiration behind it, so we'll see.''

Demi also offered some advice to any of her fans who are lacking self-confidence.

She said: ''I'm all about female empowerment, and I think anytime you can empower other women to be a stronger, better version of herself, I'm all for it. Don't allow anything to get you down. It's all about being the best version of yourself. Whether you have to do daily affirmations and tell yourself that you're beautiful, you're a rock star or strong. You just have to do it.''

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Demi - who recently celebrated five years of sobriety - will star in her own YouTube documentary, 'I Am: Demi Lovato'.

YouTube tweeted: ''Singer, writer, humanitarian. Get to know the real @ddlovato in 'I Am: Demi Lovato.' Coming soon, exclusively on YouTube.''

And Demi responded: ''I am so excited for you guys to see my doc when it comes out!''