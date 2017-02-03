The Heart Attack singer will take to the stage at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on 25 March (17) to perform a set during the charity concert, organised by BeautyKind, an online retailer which donates 5 per cent of the product purchase price to a charity of the customer's choice.

The brand's inaugural concert will follow a similar concept, as 50 per cent of each ticket sale will go to an organisation or cause of the concertgoer's choosing, and Demi is happy to be involved.

"I’m incredibly excited to help kick off the BeautyKind Unites concert series with amazing artists and to help raise money for such important causes,” she told Billboard.

Country music star Jake added in a press release, "It’s so cool that the person buying the tickets gets to make a donation to the charity of their choice... Being able to give back is the most important contribution we make as entertainers.”

Fellow country star Cole Swindell will also perform, while Randy Travis will make an appearance as the event's honorary guest.