Demi Lovato is set to perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker has revealed she will be taking to the stage at the music extravaganza, held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on January 26 - marking the first time she's performed since her overdose in 2018.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday (14.01.20), the 27-year-old singer uploaded a professional photograph of her sitting on a sofa with the word ''Grammy Performer'' written down the side and captioned it: ''I told you the next time you'd hear from me I'd be singing #GRAMMYs @recordingacademy @cbstv''

Her forthcoming gig comes just weeks after Demi called herself a ''fighter'' following the near-fatal overdose last July and voluntary stay in a rehab centre.

She said: ''Over the past five years I've learned life is not worth living unless you're living for yourself.

''If you're trying to be someone you're not, or you're trying to please other people, it's not going to work out in the long run. If you want to dye your hair purple, dye your hair purple. If you want to love someone of the same sex, love someone of the same sex. Be yourself and don't be afraid of what people think.

''What I see in the mirror [is] someone that's overcome a lot. I've been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter. I don't see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown their way. I have a lot of confidence now because I have said the things I believe in. I know I can hold my own on a first date with someone, in a conversation with someone. That's what I see when I look in the mirror - a strong woman.''

As well as her addiction to drugs and alcohol, Demi has also suffered with eating disorders over the years.

