Demi Lovato is reportedly set to leave hospital this week, following her suspected overdose.

The 25-year-old singer was taken to hospital last week after she took a mystery substance and was found unconscious in her home, and it has now been reported that doctors are planning to release her from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center this week.

According to TMZ, sources with firsthand knowledge have said Demi has ''stabilised from her overdose'', and that the plan now is to ''get her out of the hospital this week''.

The publication also reports that the next step for the 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer is rehab, and although the decision on whether to go is up to Demi, the people close to her are reportedly keen to talk her into checking into a treatment facility.

Demi's impending hospital release comes after it was claimed her loved ones are yet to tell her about the plan to send her straight to rehab once she is discharged from hospital, because it was recently reported she was suffering from complications related to her condition.

A source said: ''People in contact with her have not even broached the subject of rehab, because she's still not out of the woods after her overdose a week ago. Doctors are not even predicting when she might get out of the hospital, so there's still time to discuss. We have no idea how she will receive the message that she desperately needs rehab. We just don't know where her head is at.''

Demi had been sober for six years at the start of this year, but revealed last month through a song entitled 'Sober' that she had broken that sobriety.

On the track, she sings: ''Momma, I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore / And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor.

''To the ones who never left me, we've been down this road before / I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore.''

The star previously sought help for her addictions in 2010, so her family are said to be confident that she'll agree to rehab again this time.