Demi Lovato wants to ''dive back into acting'' in the future.

The 24-year-old singer and actress was known for her role in the Disney musical film franchise 'Camp Rock' before she focused on her music career, and the star has now said she'd love to step in front of a camera crew again in the future.

Speaking at an event for her upcoming documentary 'Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated' on Monday (19.06.17), the 'Confident' singer said: ''If you asked me a year ago, I would have said within the next five years I would be married, starting a family. That all changed, which I touch on in my documentary. I don't know what I want the next five years to look like. I'm still figuring that out. I love music, I want to make music and tour. I want to dive back into acting at some point.''

And although the 'Body Say' musician would like to further her Hollywood career, she recently admitted she wished she hadn't begun acting at the age of eight when she starred in children's show 'Barney and Friends'.

She said: ''I wouldn't start that young if I could do it over again. It was a difficult transition from child star to transform into a mainstream artist.

''You have to find your identity. For so long you've been moulded and then you're expected to figure out who you are in front of the whole world.''

The 'Cool For The Summer' hitmaker also thinks being a child star has made her life seem longer than it is, because she was forced to grow up so quickly.

Demi said: ''I'm turning 25. It's a quarter of a life. I'm looking at my future and my past and I want to share it with my fans. I feel like I've lived a lot longer than I actually have.''