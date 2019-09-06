Demi Lovato is tired with being ''ashamed'' of her body.

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer - who has battled an eating disorder and addiction issues - shared a candid unedited photo of herself in a bikini and admitted she ''hated'' the fact she's always digitally altered her pictures but has now vowed to be more ''authentic'' and ''proud''.

She wrote: ''This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it's CELLULIT!!!!

''I'm just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it's the truth) so that others think I'm THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it's just not me. This is what I got.

''I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else's standards. So here's me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day.(sic)''

The 27-year-old star is thrilled to have overcome her issues and be back at work.

She continued: ''It's such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet s**t.

''Anyway, here's me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I'm working on an anthem.. (sic)''

However, Demi stressed that she still isn't ''stoked'' on the way she looks, but hopes her candidness can inspire others.

She added: ''Also. Just so everyone's clear.. I'm not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that's the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT (sic)''

The 'Cool For the Summer' singer later admitted she was still ''shaking'' after sharing the honest post.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: ''Literally shaking still...that was so hard for me to post. But wow... so blown away by the love and support.(sic)''