Demi Lovato has thanked her fans for their ''unwavering'' support.

The 24-year-old singer took a break from the spotlight last year, and as she gears up to release her new single 'Sorry Not Sorry' at midnight on Tuesday (11.07.17), the star has penned a heartfelt message to her fans which details her ''conscious decision'' to be more involved with her loyal supporters.

In a note posted on Twitter, Demi began: ''Hey Lovatics! I just got back from the most inspiring trip to Hamburg (more on this very soon!). The trip reminded me, once again, that no matter where we live or what our cultural backgrounds are, having emotional human connection and love are absolutely crucial for our existence and survival. I am lucky to be in a position to have the love of tens of millions of people. It's so unreal! I look at my followers on social media and the people I get to meet during shows and just out and about, and the kindness of every single one of you continuously blows me away. Over the recent months, I've made a conscious decision to slow down a bit, to hug and meet more of you, and to take more time learning about some of your personal journeys too. (sic)''

And the 'Confident' singer then took a moment to thank her fans for allowing her to take her much needed break with getting ''upset'' with her, and said she can't wait to get started on the ''new chapter'' of her life.

She continued: ''Thank you for allowing me to take the time I needed at the end of last year to step away from all the craziness. I'll admit, I was worried that people would get upset with me. But what I saw was that instead of getting upset, literally every single one of you wrapped your arms around me and showed me how unwavering your love and support is. I'm so happy that I was able to come back to writing music more energized and inspired than ever, and to be able to give my all and more, to this new chapter. Sorry Not Sorry is the first of many songs that I've been working on, and I can't wait for you guys to hear all of them. I hope this song makes you get off your seat and dance like you never have before. This is an anthem for anyone who's ever been hated on and has risen above it and come out from the other side like a f***ing savage!!! (sic)''