Demi Lovato is ''taking sobriety very seriously''.

The 27-year-old singer was hospitalised following a near-fatal overdose in July 2018 and has been on the road to recovery ever since, with sources now saying she's ''serious'' about living the healthiest life she can with people who ''really care'' about her wellbeing.

An insider said: ''[Demi] takes her sobriety very seriously. Her group of friends live the same life as she does now - it's low-key. She surrounds herself with friends that really care and that also help her stay healthy.''

The source says that whilst the 'Sober' hitmaker ''occasionally struggles to find balance'' on her journey, she ''seems very focused on staying healthy''.

Demi sang the National Anthem at the Super Bowl over the weekend, and performed at the Grammy Awards last month, and can't wait to release new music after an action packed start to 2020.

The source added to People magazine: ''She's been excited to get back to music and performing on stage. There couldn't have been a better way to kick things off for 2020. She's been busy in the studio working on new music, and an album is on the way by summer.''

At the Grammys, Demi debuted new track 'Anyone', and admitted the song was written as a ''cry for help'' whilst she was going through her battle with substance abuse.

She said at the time: ''I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help. And you kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, 'How did nobody listen to this song and think, 'Let's help this girl?'

''I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt I was okay, but clearly I wasn't. I even listen back to it and I'm like, 'Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.' ''