Demi Lovato is ''fully supportive'' of her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, following his engagement to Amanda Pacheco.

The 'That 70's Show' got engaged to Amanda on New Year's Day (01.01.20) after less than a year of dating, and it has been claimed that Demi - who romanced Wilmer between 2010 and 2016 - is ''happy'' for the couple, as she just wants ''the best'' for her former flame.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine: ''She is still in touch with Wilmer, but obviously not in a romantic relationship way. There is still love there for sure, but Demi fully supports him and his engagement to Amanda. She just wants what's best for him and for the both of them to be happy.''

The 'Anyone' singer and Wilmer, 40, have been friends ever since they split, and Demi was previously reported to be ''glad'' her pal had ''found love'' with Amanda.

Another source said last month: ''She's happy for Wilmer if he's happy. She always wants the best for him in life and is glad he has found love. They will always be friends and have a special place in each other's hearts.

''But she also realised he wasn't going to be her life partner and she's known that for a while. She moved on from that and has been going in a different direction. She wishes him all the best though.''

Wilmer and Amanda announced they are engaged on Instagram in early January.

Alongside a snap of him proposing on a rock in the sea in San Diego, Wilmer wrote on Instagram: ''It's just us now'' 01-01-2020 (sic)''

The loved-up pair were first seen together on a shopping trip in Los Angeles in April.

A source said at the time: ''He definitely wants to make sure she feels taken care of.

''Even if they are just doing simple things, they have a lot of fun and are always smiling.''