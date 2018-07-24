Demi Lovato is believed to be ''stable'' following her alleged heroin overdose.

The 25-year-old singer was rushed to hospital on Tuesday (24.07.18) after suffering from what is believed to have been a heroin overdose, and a source close to the star has now revealed she is doing okay, and is recovering from the incident.

A source told People magazine the 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker - who revealed last month in new song 'Sober' that she had broken six years of sobriety - is now in a ''stable'' condition, after being whisked to an LA hospital at midday.

The Los Angeles Police Department told the publication: ''LAPD and LAFD responded to a medical emergency at the 8000 block of Laurel View Dr. at 11:40 a.m.''

Whilst the Fire Department added that they ''transported a 25-year-old female patient to a local hospital.''

Since news of the star's hospitalisation broke, many of her close A-List pals have taken to social media to wish her a speedy recovery.

Kehlani, who recently toured with the singer, wrote: ''sending huge recovery love to Demi. this is a very personal moment and respected delicately. all we can do is send our best wishes and love. addiction isn't simple nor easy. you're very loved, @ddlovato you'll beat this as you did before. (sic)''

Whilst Ellen Degeneres said: ''I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. (sic)''

And Lily Allen tweeted: ''Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she's ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon. (sic)''

Other stars including Ariana Grande, Meghan Trainor, Maren Morris, Adam Lambert, and Emmy Rossum have also shown support for the 'Confident' singer.

The alleged health scare comes as Demi has battled with addiction for several years - which she had sought treatment for - and had recently revealed she had broken her six years of sobriety through her new song 'Sober', which was released last month.

In the track, Demi alludes to having relapsed as she sings: ''Mama, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore, and Daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor.

''To the ones who never left me, we've been down this road before. I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore.

''And I'm sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again. I wanna be a role model but I'm only human.''