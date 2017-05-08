Demi Lovato has reportedly split from her boyfriend Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos.

The 'Confident' singer and the 31-year-old mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter were first romantically linked in July last year, but it has now been reported that the pair have gone their separate ways after the relationship ''ran its course''.

A source told People magazine: ''It wasn't a dramatic split. Bomba is a good guy, but the relationship just ran its course.''

The news comes after Demi, 24, said in March that things were ''good'' between the pair, as she praised Bomba for making her laugh.

She said: ''[It's] going really good. I'm just having fun; you know? And my life is in a really good place right now. He makes me laugh.''

Despite the pair first being linked in July, their relationship at the time was brief and they split after a few weeks, before Demi then began romancing ex-UFC middleweight champ Luke Rockhold in the summer.

However, her and Luke later decided that their relationship wasn't progressing and they decided to end things on good terms and focus on their friendship instead.

The brunette beauty set tongues wagging over the festive season when she and Bomba rung in the New Year together with a romantic date in Los Angeles.

Previously, the 'Cool For The Summer' hitmaker said she thoroughly enjoys supporting her former beau's fighting career, but admitted she struggles to watch when he's in the ring - even though he ''mostly wins.''

She said: ''He does cage fighting. It's really dangerous. There are rules but you are in a cage. You can't kick them in a certain area. There's other rules but I don't really know all of them. Yeah of course (I get nervous] but he mostly wins. I don't feel bad. It's a sport.''