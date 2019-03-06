Demi Lovato has reportedly split from Henry Levy.

The 26-year-old singer has been linked to the designer after she left rehab last year, and while they have remained quiet about their relationship status, they were seen kissing and holding hands in December.

However, a source has now told PEOPLE magazine that the pair have decided to remain friends rather than taking things further romantically.

The report comes after it was said the 'Solo' hitmaker has been working hard behind the scenes to remain sober, eight months after she suffered an apparent overdose and was hospitalised last July.

Back in December, Demi admitted she is ''sober and grateful to be alive'' following her overdose.

She wrote on Twitter: ''If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it's no one's business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME. Someday I'll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I'm ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s**t that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal..

''I would love to set the record straight on all the rumours out there but I literally don't owe anyone anything so I'm not going to. All my fans need to know is I'm working hard on myself, I'm happy and clean and I'm SO grateful for their support. I'm so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I'm ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I'm so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f***ing much thank you (sic).''